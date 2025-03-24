Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    4th ID MOUT Training

    LOP BURI, THAILAND

    03.15.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Adam Henderson 

    300th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado, conduct a military operations on urban terrain site clearing exercise during Hanuman Guardian 25 (HG25) at the Special Warfare School, Lop Buri, Thailand, March 16, 2025. HG25 highlights the U.S. commitment to multi-lateral cooperation with our Indo-Pacific partners and allies.(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Adam Henderson)

    Date Taken: 03.15.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 16:43
    Location: LOP BURI, TH

    MOUT training
    4th I.D. 4th Infantry Division
    Hanuman Guardian 2025

