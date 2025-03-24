4th ID MOUT Training

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to 2nd Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division, Fort Carson, Colorado, conduct a military operations on urban terrain site clearing exercise during Hanuman Guardian 25 (HG25) at the Special Warfare School, Lop Buri, Thailand, March 16, 2025. HG25 highlights the U.S. commitment to multi-lateral cooperation with our Indo-Pacific partners and allies.(U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Adam Henderson)
|Date Taken:
|03.15.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2025 16:43
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956334
|VIRIN:
|250315-A-HR615-1840
|Filename:
|DOD_110881766
|Length:
|00:01:48
|Location:
|LOP BURI, TH
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
