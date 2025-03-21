Coast Guard, partner agencies conduct Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation at Port Tampa Bay

The U.S. Coast Guard leads a Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation at Port Tampa Bay, Florida, March 12, 2025. Participating agencies included Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Transportation Security Administration, U.S. Department of Transportation, National Cargo Bureau and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)
|Date Taken:
|03.12.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2025 14:02
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|956319
|VIRIN:
|250312-G-CX249-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110881425
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|TAMPA, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
No keywords found.