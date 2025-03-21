Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, partner agencies conduct Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation at Port Tampa Bay

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.12.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 7     

    The U.S. Coast Guard leads a Multi-Agency Strike Force Operation at Port Tampa Bay, Florida, March 12, 2025. Participating agencies included Homeland Security Investigations, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Transportation Security Administration, U.S. Department of Transportation, National Cargo Bureau and Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Santiago Gomez)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.12.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 14:02
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 956319
    VIRIN: 250312-G-CX249-1001
    Filename: DOD_110881425
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: TAMPA, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download