250320-N-RB295-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (March 20, 2025) Sailors aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), participate in a simulated firefighting drill, March 20, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2025 12:33
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956311
|VIRIN:
|250320-N-RB295-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110881179
|Length:
|00:00:14
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Kearsarge Conducts 8010 Drill, by PO3 Oscar Pichardo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.