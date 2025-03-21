Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Kearsarge Conducts 8010 Drill

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 3rd Class Oscar Pichardo 

    USS Kearsarge (LHD 3)

    250320-N-RB295-1001 NORFOLK, Va. (March 20, 2025) Sailors aboard the Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Kearsarge (LHD 3), participate in a simulated firefighting drill, March 20, 2025. Kearsarge is currently pierside at Naval Station Norfolk conducting routine maintenance. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Oscar Pichardo)

    firefighting
    readiness
    Naval Station Norfok
    lethality
    8010 Drill
    USS Kearsage (LHD 3)

