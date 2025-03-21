Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1-133rd FA Family Day

    KILLEEN, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2022

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jason Archer 

    Texas Military Department

    The 1-133rd Field Artillery held a Family Day on August 19, 2022, at Fort Hood, Texas. The event allowed family members and civilian employers a chance to see what their Soldiers did during their annual training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.19.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 13:29
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 956309
    VIRIN: 220819-A-KI797-4500
    Filename: DOD_110881165
    Length: 00:00:43
    Location: KILLEEN, TEXAS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1-133rd FA Family Day, by SSG Jason Archer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    field artillery
    family

