1-133rd FA Family Day

The 1-133rd Field Artillery held a Family Day on August 19, 2022, at Fort Hood, Texas. The event allowed family members and civilian employers a chance to see what their Soldiers did during their annual training.
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2022
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2025 13:29
|Category:
|Newscasts
|Video ID:
|956309
|VIRIN:
|220819-A-KI797-4500
|Filename:
|DOD_110881165
|Length:
|00:00:43
|Location:
|KILLEEN, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
