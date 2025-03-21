Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show B-ROLL

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.23.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    A B-ROLL package that showcases the 2025 Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 23, 2025. The air show displayed over 15 acts by both military and civilian members. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 12:59
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956307
    VIRIN: 250323-F-AR459-6946
    Filename: DOD_110881144
    Length: 00:01:48
    Location: US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2025 Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show B-ROLL, by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air show
    Airpower
    DM
    DMAFB
    Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download