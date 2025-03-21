Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2025 Pershing Cup Best OC/T Competition Officially Begins

    FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jacob Wachob 

    First Army Division East

    The First Army Division East Pershing Cup Best Observer, Controller and Trainer Competition will serve as an opportunity to identify the most capable and proficient OC/T's in the Division. The competition will enable our OC/T's to put their Soldier skills to the test as we continue to train to be the most innovative warfighting force the Army has to offer.

    Location: FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US

    FORSCOM
    First Army
    First Army Division East
    U.S. Army
    2025PershingCup

