The First Army Division East Pershing Cup Best Observer, Controller and Trainer Competition will serve as an opportunity to identify the most capable and proficient OC/T's in the Division. The competition will enable our OC/T's to put their Soldier skills to the test as we continue to train to be the most innovative warfighting force the Army has to offer.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2025 12:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956301
|VIRIN:
|250325-A-KJ562-1001
|PIN:
|250324
|Filename:
|DOD_110881064
|Length:
|00:01:07
|Location:
|FORT KNOX, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
This work, 2025 Pershing Cup Best OC/T Competition Officially Begins, by SSG Jacob Wachob, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.