Dog Hoist Training

Spc. Faybryn Ryan, a military dog handler assigned to Combined Military Working Dog Detachment - Europe, 18th Military Police Brigade, and his military working dog Pitt conduct hoist and canine medical training with 1st Air Cavalry Brigade and 1st Cavalry Brigade on 30 January 2025 on USAG Hohenfels, Germany.
|01.30.2025
|03.24.2025 11:42
|Interviews
|956297
|250130-A-PT551-2434
|DOD_110881040
|00:00:40
|DE
|0
|0
