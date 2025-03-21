Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Tone from the Top - "Success is a System"

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARIETTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2025

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Theodore Scott, commander of the Marietta-based 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, discusses how leaders can build structured, repeatable routines that drive consistent execution and reinforce discipline. This is episode eight of the "Tone From The Top" series. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 11:41
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 956295
    VIRIN: 250321-Z-KE355-8210
    Filename: DOD_110881019
    Length: 00:02:41
    Location: MARIETTA, GEORGIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tone from the Top - "Success is a System", by SFC James Braswell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    leadership
    78th Troop Command
    U.S. Army
    U.S. National Guard
    Tone From the Top

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download