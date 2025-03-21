Tone from the Top - "Success is a System"

U.S. Army Brig. Gen. Theodore Scott, commander of the Marietta-based 78th Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard, discusses how leaders can build structured, repeatable routines that drive consistent execution and reinforce discipline. This is episode eight of the "Tone From The Top" series. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)
