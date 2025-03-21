ThunderStruck

JACKSONVILLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Fla. -- Airmen from the 125th Fighter Wing participate in an expeditionary exercise, Jun. 9-11, 2022. Dubbed ThunderEx 2022, wing leadership developed the training exercise to test the 125 FW’s ability to rapidly deploy and maintain mission capability during a chemical warfare attack. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero)
