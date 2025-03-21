Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    ThunderStruck

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    06.11.2022

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    JACKSONVILLE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, Fla. -- Airmen from the 125th Fighter Wing participate in an expeditionary exercise, Jun. 9-11, 2022. Dubbed ThunderEx 2022, wing leadership developed the training exercise to test the 125 FW’s ability to rapidly deploy and maintain mission capability during a chemical warfare attack. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.11.2022
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 11:42
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 956289
    VIRIN: 220611-F-ZH301-2127
    Filename: DOD_110880985
    Length: 00:01:15
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ThunderStruck, by TSgt Cesar Cordero, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Air
    Florida National Guard
    Florida
    National Guard
    FLNG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download