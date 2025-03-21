Preparing to Protect

U.S. Airmen assigned to the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Security Forces Squadron participate in base ground defense training at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida, Feb. 20, 2021. Designed to refine combat tactics and land navigation, this training strengthens readiness by preparing Airmen for real-world challenges while enhancing operational flexibility in contested environments.
|Date Taken:
|02.20.2021
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2025 11:40
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|956285
|VIRIN:
|210220-F-ZH301-4231
|Filename:
|DOD_110880973
|Length:
|00:01:02
|Location:
|STARKE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
