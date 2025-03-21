Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Preparing to Protect

    STARKE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2021

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Cesar Cordero 

    Florida National Guard Public Affairs Office

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the Florida Air National Guard’s 125th Security Forces Squadron participate in base ground defense training at Camp Blanding Joint Training Center, Florida, Feb. 20, 2021. Designed to refine combat tactics and land navigation, this training strengthens readiness by preparing Airmen for real-world challenges while enhancing operational flexibility in contested environments.

    Date Taken: 02.20.2021
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 11:40
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 956285
    VIRIN: 210220-F-ZH301-4231
    Filename: DOD_110880973
    Length: 00:01:02
    Location: STARKE, FLORIDA, US

    Air
    Florida National Guard
    Florida
    National Guard
    FLNG

