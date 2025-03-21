An animated tribute was created to commemorate National Medal of Honor Day for the Air Force Reserve at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, on March 24, 2025. This animation serves as a tribute to honor the extraordinary bravery and sacrifice of service members who have received the prestigious Medal of Honor. (U.S. Air Force Reserve animation by Ivan Rivera)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2025 11:23
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956283
|VIRIN:
|250324-F-ML705-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110880966
|Length:
|00:00:13
|Location:
|ROBIN AFB, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, National Medal of Honor Day, by Ivan Rivera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.