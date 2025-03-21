Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    National Medal of Honor Day

    ROBIN AFB, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2025

    Video by Ivan Rivera 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    An animated tribute was created to commemorate National Medal of Honor Day for the Air Force Reserve at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, on March 24, 2025. This animation serves as a tribute to honor the extraordinary bravery and sacrifice of service members who have received the prestigious Medal of Honor. (U.S. Air Force Reserve animation by Ivan Rivera)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 11:23
    Location: ROBIN AFB, GEORGIA, US

