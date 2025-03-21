video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



An animated tribute was created to commemorate National Medal of Honor Day for the Air Force Reserve at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, on March 24, 2025. This animation serves as a tribute to honor the extraordinary bravery and sacrifice of service members who have received the prestigious Medal of Honor. (U.S. Air Force Reserve animation by Ivan Rivera)