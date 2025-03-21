U.S. Air Force Reserve, Royal Auxiliary Air Force Leaders deepen ties in bilateral engagement

U.S. Airmen from the 445th Aeromedical Staging Squadron and 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron (AES), Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and the 911th AES, Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station, showcase lifesaving skills aboard a C-17 Globemaster III during a Reserve Allies and Partners Program training mission alongside leaders from the Royal Auxiliary Air Force (RAuAF), In Flight, March 17, 2025. The engagement was part of the Reserve Allies and Partners Program, which aims to strengthen interoperability and readiness through international partnerships. Over four days, Air Vice-Marshal Ranald Munro, commandant general of the RAuAF, and Group Captains Paul Baroni and Ryan Mannering received briefings from AFR leaders and Airmen and observed demonstrations highlighting Reserve operations at the Pentagon, in-flight aeromedical training, and activities at Dobbins Air Reserve Base. (U.S Air Force video by Roger Parsons)
|03.17.2025
|03.24.2025 10:15
|Newscasts
|956272
|250317-F-XI378-3001
|DOD_110880711
|00:00:36
|US
|1
|1
