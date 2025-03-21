Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force Reserve, Royal Auxiliary Air Force Leaders deepen ties in bilateral engagement

    UNITED STATES

    03.17.2025

    Video by Roger Parsons 

    Air Force Reserve Command   

    U.S. Airmen from the 445th Aeromedical Staging Squadron and 445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron (AES), Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, and the 911th AES, Pittsburgh Air Reserve Station, showcase lifesaving skills aboard a C-17 Globemaster III during a Reserve Allies and Partners Program training mission alongside leaders from the Royal Auxiliary Air Force (RAuAF), In Flight, March 17, 2025. The engagement was part of the Reserve Allies and Partners Program, which aims to strengthen interoperability and readiness through international partnerships. Over four days, Air Vice-Marshal Ranald Munro, commandant general of the RAuAF, and Group Captains Paul Baroni and Ryan Mannering received briefings from AFR leaders and Airmen and observed demonstrations highlighting Reserve operations at the Pentagon, in-flight aeromedical training, and activities at Dobbins Air Reserve Base. (U.S Air Force video by Roger Parsons)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 10:15
    Category: Newscasts
    Video ID: 956272
    VIRIN: 250317-F-XI378-3001
    Filename: DOD_110880711
    Length: 00:00:36
    Location: US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    911th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    445th Aeromedical Evacuation Squadron
    445th Aeromedical Staging Squadron
    Reserve Airmen
    Medical evacuation (MEDEVAC)

