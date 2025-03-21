Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Soldiers compete to be the best leader in MRC, EUR’s competition

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.21.2025

    Video by Spc. Elijah Magana 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    U.S Army Sgt. Davie Bosquez, assigned to Dental Health Command Europe, Spc. Colton Cronrath, assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, and Spc. Selena Castro, assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, share their experience during Medical Readiness Command, Europe’s 2025 Best Leader Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, March 16-20, 2025. The competitors arrived from Dental Health Command Europe, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity–Bavaria, and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magana)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 10:12
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE

    7ATC
    StrongerTogether
    ReadyForces
    ArmyMedicine
    TrainToWin
    MRCEurope

