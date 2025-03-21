U.S. Soldiers compete to be the best leader in MRC, EUR’s competition

U.S Army Sgt. Davie Bosquez, assigned to Dental Health Command Europe, Spc. Colton Cronrath, assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, and Spc. Selena Castro, assigned to Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, share their experience during Medical Readiness Command, Europe’s 2025 Best Leader Competition at Grafenwoehr Training Area, Bavaria, Germany, March 16-20, 2025. The competitors arrived from Dental Health Command Europe, U.S. Army Medical Department Activity–Bavaria, and Landstuhl Regional Medical Center. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Elijah Magana)
|03.21.2025
|03.24.2025 10:12
|Video Productions
|956270
|250321-A-VC863-9714
|DOD_110880670
|00:02:00
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|4
|4
