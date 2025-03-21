The soldiers from the 1-175 IN are shown here on Range 47A during their Light Sniper Training. This training is to train snipers to practice technical, tactical, and logistical skills that is needed to make a sniper team. (Images/Video captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2025 09:50
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956267
|VIRIN:
|250321-A-IE493-7720
|Filename:
|DOD_110880611
|Length:
|00:00:12
|Location:
|FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 1-175 IN – Light Sniper Training – 21, MARCH 2025, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
