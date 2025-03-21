Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 1-175 IN – Light Sniper Training – 21, MARCH 2025

    FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2025

    Video by Daniel Amburg 

    USASA, Fort Dix

    The soldiers from the 1-175 IN are shown here on Range 47A during their Light Sniper Training. This training is to train snipers to practice technical, tactical, and logistical skills that is needed to make a sniper team. (Images/Video captured by the U.S. ASA Fort Dix (TSC) Training Support Center / Daniel Amburg

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 09:50
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956267
    VIRIN: 250321-A-IE493-7720
    Filename: DOD_110880611
    Length: 00:00:12
    Location: FORT DIX, NEW JERSEY, US

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst – 1-175 IN – Light Sniper Training – 21, MARCH 2025, by Daniel Amburg, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    JB MDL Fort Dix 1-175 IN – Light Sniper Training

