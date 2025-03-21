Oregon Army National Guard Conduct Heavy Lift Operations

Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers use CH-47F Chinook helicopters to conduct heavy lift operations in support of Project Convergence Capstone 5. The aircraft transported Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade and equipment from Army Futures Command during field training exercises. The Oregon crews operated alongside British Soldiers and North Carolina personnel to integrate unmanned aerial vehicles and ground components with infantry forces in simulated battlefield movements. Despite variable weather conditions, the CH-47 crews executed mission objectives and gained real-world training experience through live cargo operations.
(U.S. Army National Guard video by Aaron Perkins; edited by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2025 09:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|956266
|VIRIN:
|250324-Z-IC909-7999
|Filename:
|DOD_110880584
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
National Guard Bureau