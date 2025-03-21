Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oregon Army National Guard Conduct Heavy Lift Operations

    UNITED STATES

    03.24.2025

    Video by Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler 

    National Guard Bureau

    Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers use CH-47F Chinook helicopters to conduct heavy lift operations in support of Project Convergence Capstone 5. The aircraft transported Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade and equipment from Army Futures Command during field training exercises. The Oregon crews operated alongside British Soldiers and North Carolina personnel to integrate unmanned aerial vehicles and ground components with infantry forces in simulated battlefield movements. Despite variable weather conditions, the CH-47 crews executed mission objectives and gained real-world training experience through live cargo operations.
    (U.S. Army National Guard video by Aaron Perkins; edited by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)

    Location: US

    Oregon National Guard
    82nd Airborne Divison
    Army Futures Command
    Project Convergence

