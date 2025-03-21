Oregon Army National Guard Conduct Heavy Lift Operations

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Oregon Army National Guard Soldiers use CH-47F Chinook helicopters to conduct heavy lift operations in support of Project Convergence Capstone 5. The aircraft transported Soldiers from the 82nd Airborne Division’s Combat Aviation Brigade and equipment from Army Futures Command during field training exercises. The Oregon crews operated alongside British Soldiers and North Carolina personnel to integrate unmanned aerial vehicles and ground components with infantry forces in simulated battlefield movements. Despite variable weather conditions, the CH-47 crews executed mission objectives and gained real-world training experience through live cargo operations.

(U.S. Army National Guard video by Aaron Perkins; edited by U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Brandy Fowler)