    Fighting Wyvern 25-01 TA/CDDAR/W&T Spotlight

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    03.21.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal 

    AFN Aviano

    U.S. Airmen from the 31st Maintenance Squadron Transient Alert, Crash Damaged and Disabled Aircraft Recovery and Wheel and Tire team conduct operations during Fighting Wyvern 25-01 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 12, 2025. Fighting Wyvern 25-01 was a combat readiness exercise that strengthened partnerships with European allies and enhanced Agile Combat Employment capabilities for the 31st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 05:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956250
    VIRIN: 250321-F-XO977-1001
    Filename: DOD_110880227
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Fighting Wyvern 25-01 TA/CDDAR/W&T Spotlight, by SrA Chase Verzaal, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Aviano Air Base
    CDDAR
    Transient Alert
    Wheel and Tire
    Fighting Wyvern 25-01

