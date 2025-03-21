Fighting Wyvern 25-01 TA/CDDAR/W&T Spotlight

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Airmen from the 31st Maintenance Squadron Transient Alert, Crash Damaged and Disabled Aircraft Recovery and Wheel and Tire team conduct operations during Fighting Wyvern 25-01 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 12, 2025. Fighting Wyvern 25-01 was a combat readiness exercise that strengthened partnerships with European allies and enhanced Agile Combat Employment capabilities for the 31st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)