Fighting Wyvern 25-01 TA/CDDAR/W&T Spotlight

U.S. Airmen from the 31st Maintenance Squadron Transient Alert, Crash Damaged and Disabled Aircraft Recovery and Wheel and Tire team conduct operations during Fighting Wyvern 25-01 at Aviano Air Base, Italy, March 12, 2025. Fighting Wyvern 25-01 was a combat readiness exercise that strengthened partnerships with European allies and enhanced Agile Combat Employment capabilities for the 31st Fighter Wing. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Chase Verzaal)
|03.21.2025
|03.24.2025 05:54
|B-Roll
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
