    Army 250th Birthday: Wings of Valor

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    03.24.2025

    Video by Capt. Thomas McCarty 

    5th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment   

    This U.S. Army video commemorates the legacy of Army Aviation, produced on March 20, 2025, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany. "Wings of Valor" honors the history and enduring strength of Army Aviation, connecting the courageous pilots of the past to the dedicated aviators serving today. From critical missions on the battlefield to peacekeeping operations, the U.S. Army Aviation community remains a symbol of innovation, commitment, and excellence. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 04:57
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956249
    VIRIN: 250324-A-NR898-3318
    Filename: DOD_110880225
    Length: 00:00:46
    Location: GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
    Hometown: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army 250th Birthday: Wings of Valor, by CPT Thomas McCarty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    Aviation

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    AMCOM
    VCorps
    12CAB
    StrongerTogether
    Army250

