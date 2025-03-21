Army 250th Birthday: Wings of Valor

This U.S. Army video commemorates the legacy of Army Aviation, produced on March 20, 2025, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany. "Wings of Valor" honors the history and enduring strength of Army Aviation, connecting the courageous pilots of the past to the dedicated aviators serving today. From critical missions on the battlefield to peacekeeping operations, the U.S. Army Aviation community remains a symbol of innovation, commitment, and excellence. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2025 04:57
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956249
|VIRIN:
|250324-A-NR898-3318
|Filename:
|DOD_110880225
|Length:
|00:00:46
|Location:
|GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, DE
|Hometown:
|ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
Aviation