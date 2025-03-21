Army 250th Birthday: Wings of Valor

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This U.S. Army video commemorates the legacy of Army Aviation, produced on March 20, 2025, at U.S. Army Garrison Bavaria, Grafenwoehr, Germany. "Wings of Valor" honors the history and enduring strength of Army Aviation, connecting the courageous pilots of the past to the dedicated aviators serving today. From critical missions on the battlefield to peacekeeping operations, the U.S. Army Aviation community remains a symbol of innovation, commitment, and excellence. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Thomas McCarty)