    InFocus: National Nutrition Month

    ITALY

    03.24.2025

    Video by Seaman Anthony Garro 

    AFN Sigonella

    NAVAL AIR STATION SIGONELLA, Italy (Oct. 24, 2024) Health Promotion and Wellness celebrate National Nutrition month at the commissary (DECA). American Forces Network Sigonella is a Navy-operated American Forces Radio and Television Service station that provides host command and military information, local and world news, sports and entertainment programming for service members, their families, and DoD personnel assigned to NAS Sigonella. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Anthony Garro)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 03:27
    Location: IT

    Sigonella
    NASSIG
    health promotion and wellness
    infocus

