    CFAY's Spring Fest 2025

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.22.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    250322-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 22, 2025) - Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka hosted Spring fest 2025, the largest open base event of the year, and received thousands of visitors to the base. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)

    Date Taken: 03.22.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 00:55
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 956244
    VIRIN: 250322-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_110879959
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    This work, CFAY's Spring Fest 2025, by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS

    Japan
    CFAY
    Radio Remote
    Spring Fest

