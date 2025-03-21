Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Musicians in the Navy: The U.S. 7th Fleet Band

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.17.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    AFN Yokosuka

    250317-N-CY569-1001 (March 17, 2025) A Pacific Spotlight highlighting musicians in the U.S. 7th Fleet Band, located on Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 00:34
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 956243
    VIRIN: 250317-N-CY569-1001
    Filename: DOD_110879925
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Musicians in the Navy: The U.S. 7th Fleet Band, by PO2 Anthony Robledo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    7th Fleet Band
    CFAY
    French Horn
    Navy Musicians

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download