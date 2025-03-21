Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Chicago Cubs visit Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    03.19.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 1st Class Robert Stamer 

    AFN Yokosuka

    250324-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 19, 2025) - The Chicago Cubs organization visited Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka in advance of the teams home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.24.2025 00:34
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 956242
    VIRIN: 250324-N-CM740-1001
    Filename: DOD_110879923
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Chicago Cubs visit Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Baseball
    Senator
    USS Higgins
    Navy

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download