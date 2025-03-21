250324-N-CM740-1001 YOKOSUKA, Japan (March 19, 2025) - The Chicago Cubs organization visited Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka in advance of the teams home opener against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Tokyo. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Robert Stamer)
|Date Taken:
|03.19.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.24.2025 00:34
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|956242
|VIRIN:
|250324-N-CM740-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110879923
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Chicago Cubs visit Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, by PO1 Robert Stamer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.