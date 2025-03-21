USS Warrior Arrives in Kobe, Japan

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



KOBE, Japan (March 24, 2025) – The Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM 10) arrives in Kobe, Japan for a scheduled port visit, March 24, 2025. USS Warrior is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet and is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)