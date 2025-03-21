Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Warrior Arrives in Kobe, Japan

    KOBE, JAPAN

    03.24.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Anthony Robledo 

    AFN Yokosuka

    KOBE, Japan (March 24, 2025) – The Avenger-class mine countermeasures ship USS Warrior (MCM 10) arrives in Kobe, Japan for a scheduled port visit, March 24, 2025. USS Warrior is forward deployed to the U.S. 7th Fleet and is underway conducting routine operations in U.S. 7th Fleet area of operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with Allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Anthony Robledo)

    Date Taken: 03.24.2025
    Date Posted: 03.23.2025 23:19
