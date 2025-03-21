31st MEU | Patrol 25.1

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct Patrol 25.1 in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 18-Mar. 7, 2025. The patrol ranged from mission essential operations to bilateral training events across Japan and its islands. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)