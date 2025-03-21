31st MEU | Patrol 25.1

U.S. Marines and Sailors with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct Patrol 25.1 in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 18-Mar. 7, 2025. The patrol ranged from mission essential operations to bilateral training events across Japan and its islands. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)
|Date Taken:
|03.07.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2025 22:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956231
|VIRIN:
|250311-M-TU861-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110879815
|Length:
|00:01:37
|Location:
|OKINAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
