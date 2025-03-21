Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    31st MEU | Patrol 25.1

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    OKINAWA, JAPAN

    03.07.2025

    Video by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca 

    31st Marine Expeditionary Unit       

    U.S. Marines and Sailors with 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct Patrol 25.1 in Okinawa, Japan, Jan. 18-Mar. 7, 2025. The patrol ranged from mission essential operations to bilateral training events across Japan and its islands. The 31st MEU, the Marine Corps’ only continuously forward-deployed MEU, provides a flexible and lethal force, ready to perform a wide range of military operations as the premiere crisis response force in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Angel Diaz Montes De Oca)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.07.2025
    Date Posted: 03.23.2025 22:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956231
    VIRIN: 250311-M-TU861-1001
    Filename: DOD_110879815
    Length: 00:01:37
    Location: OKINAWA, JP

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 31st MEU | Patrol 25.1, by Cpl Angel Diaz Montes De Oca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ForwardDeployed
    Sailors
    Amphibious
    Marines
    Lethality

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download