Thunder in the forecast at DM air show

B-Roll of performances during the Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 22, 2025. The air show provided the community an opportunity to learn about the Air Force’s capabilities and to interact with the Airmen who make that mission happen. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)