    Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2025

    Video by Airman Jaden Kidd 

    355th Wing

    A B-roll package of the Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on Mar. 22-23 2025. The air show was open to the public as a way to connect the base and local community while also highlighting the mission and capabilities of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman Jaden Kidd)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2025
    Date Posted: 03.23.2025 21:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956227
    VIRIN: 250323-F-NX073-2001
    Filename: DOD_110879756
    Length: 00:01:39
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show, by Amn Jaden Kidd, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Air Show
    Community
    Air Force
    Air Power

