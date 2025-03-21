A B-roll package of the Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base on Mar. 22-23 2025. The air show was open to the public as a way to connect the base and local community while also highlighting the mission and capabilities of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force Video by Airman Jaden Kidd)
|Date Taken:
|03.23.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2025 21:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956227
|VIRIN:
|250323-F-NX073-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110879756
|Length:
|00:01:39
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
