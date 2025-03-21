Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    2025 Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2025

    Video by Airman Samantha Melecio 

    355th Wing

    A B-ROLL package that showcases the 2025 Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 23, 2025. The air show showcased over fifteen acts including both civilian and military performers. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman Samantha Melecio)

    Date Taken: 03.23.2025
    Date Posted: 03.23.2025 21:15
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956226
    VIRIN: 250323-F-AD704-1001
    Filename: DOD_110879754
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AFB, ARIZONA, US

    airshow
    airpower
    lethality
    2025 thunder and lightning over arizona air show

