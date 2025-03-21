Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show 2025

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    03.23.2025

    Video by Senior Airman William Finn 

    355th Wing

    A broll package of the Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show 2025 at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 22-23, 2025. The air show was open to the public as a way to connect the base and local community while also highlighting the mission and capabilities of the U.S. Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman William Finn V)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.23.2025
    Date Posted: 03.23.2025 20:35
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956224
    VIRIN: 250322-F-QO903-1001
    Filename: DOD_110879707
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Airmen
    Airshow
    Airpower
    Community
    TLOAZ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download