CH-47 Maintenance Reel

U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to the 101st Combat Aviation Brigade (101 CAB), 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) conduct maintenance on a CH-47 Chinook, March 23, 2025. The 101st CAB provides critical aviation capabilities to ground forces. (U.S. Army video by Staff Sgt. Vincent Levelev)
|03.23.2025
|03.23.2025 07:52
|Video Productions
|956208
|250323-A-ID763-8995
|DOD_110878987
|00:00:35
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|0
|0
