Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    B-Roll: Valiant Mark 25: MUTF Training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CAMP BEDOK, SINGAPORE

    03.19.2025

    Video by Cpl. Logan Courtright 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division attached to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, and the Singapore Guardsmen with 3rd Battalion Singapore Guards, 7th Singapore Infantry Brigade, demonstrate military operations in urban terrain and conduct a blank-fire raid rehearsal during Valiant Mark 25 at Murai Urban Training Facility, Singapore, March 19, 2025. Valiant Mark is an annual, bilateral training exercise designed to enhance interoperability, build mutual defense capabilities, and strengthen military-to-military relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps and Singapore Armed Forces. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I MEF executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF stand-in presence west of the international date line. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Logan A. Courtright)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.23.2025 07:54
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956207
    VIRIN: 250219-M-OL443-1001
    Filename: DOD_110878986
    Length: 00:03:19
    Location: CAMP BEDOK, SG

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, B-Roll: Valiant Mark 25: MUTF Training, by Cpl Logan Courtright, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IMEF
    Singapore
    1st MARDIV
    Valiant Mark
    MRFSEA
    VALIANT MARK 25

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download