    Wolf Pack teams up with Allies and joint forces to defend the base

    SOUTH KOREA

    03.14.2025

    Video by Capt. Alvin Nelson and Senior Airman Maria Umanzor Guzman

    8th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen with the 8th Fighter Wing, U.S. Marines with the Marine Wing Support Squadron 172, Marine Aircraft Group 36, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, and Republic of Korea Army Soldiers with the 35th Division respond to an exercise inject during Freedom Shield 25 at Kunsan Air Base, ROK, Mar. 14, 2025. The inject evaluated joint and combined forces’ ability to rapidly respond to a base perimeter breach, neutralize opposing forces, and secure the scene. As one of the largest training events between the U.S. and the ROK, FS25 tests the Alliance with complex challenges and includes comprehensive after-action review to ensure constant improvement. This iterative annual event strengthens the security and stability on the Korean peninsula and across Northeast Asia.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.14.2025
    Date Posted: 03.23.2025 06:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956204
    VIRIN: 250314-F-OY071-3526
    Filename: DOD_110878887
    Length: 00:04:27
    Location: KR

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Wolf Pack teams up with Allies and joint forces to defend the base, by Capt. Alvin Nelson and SrA Maria Umanzor Guzman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

