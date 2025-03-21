Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Future Marines Test Mettle on Blount Island

    JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    03.22.2025

    Video by Cpl. Cody Purcell 

    U.S. Marine Corps Logistics Command

    Individuals scheduled for boot camp get in formation during a Marine Corps Recruiting Station Jacksonville pool function March 22 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Jacksonville, Florida. Roughly 275 young men and women from across Florida and Georgia participated in the annual event, designed to assess the physical and mental readiness of future recruits before they ship to boot camp. (Sgt. Cody Purcell)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.22.2025
    Date Posted: 03.23.2025 00:02
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956199
    VIRIN: 250322-M-QT022-1001
    PIN: 0001
    Filename: DOD_110878782
    Length: 00:02:53
    Location: JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US

    TAGS

    boot camp
    drill instructors
    training
    recruiting
    MCSF Blount Island

