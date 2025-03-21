Individuals scheduled for boot camp get in formation during a Marine Corps Recruiting Station Jacksonville pool function March 22 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Jacksonville, Florida. Roughly 275 young men and women from across Florida and Georgia participated in the annual event, designed to assess the physical and mental readiness of future recruits before they ship to boot camp. (Sgt. Cody Purcell)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2025 00:02
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956199
|VIRIN:
|250322-M-QT022-1001
|PIN:
|0001
|Filename:
|DOD_110878782
|Length:
|00:02:53
|Location:
|JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Future Marines Test Mettle on Blount Island, by Cpl Cody Purcell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Future Marines Test Mettle on Blount Island
No keywords found.