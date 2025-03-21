Future Marines Test Mettle on Blount Island

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/956199" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Individuals scheduled for boot camp get in formation during a Marine Corps Recruiting Station Jacksonville pool function March 22 at Marine Corps Support Facility Blount Island in Jacksonville, Florida. Roughly 275 young men and women from across Florida and Georgia participated in the annual event, designed to assess the physical and mental readiness of future recruits before they ship to boot camp. (Sgt. Cody Purcell)