    Field Artillery PMCS Combined Training BRoll

    PHILIPPINES

    03.17.2025

    Video by Spc. Taylor Gray 

    U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs Office

    Soldiers from the Philippine Army Artillery Regiment and the U.S. Army’s 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment conducted instructional sessions on Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services (PMCS) during Salaknib 2025 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, on March 17, 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise that enhances interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military, reinforcing decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Taylor Gray, U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 03.17.2025
    Date Posted: 03.23.2025 05:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956197
    VIRIN: 250317-A-YX677-5348
    Filename: DOD_110878733
    Length: 00:02:01
    Location: PH

    #USARPAC
    #Philippines
    #INDOPACOM
    #Salaknib
    #FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    #Salaknib25

