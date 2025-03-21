Soldiers from the Philippine Army Artillery Regiment and the U.S. Army’s 2nd Battalion, 11th Field Artillery Regiment conducted instructional sessions on Preventive Maintenance Checks and Services (PMCS) during Salaknib 2025 at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, on March 17, 2025. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise that enhances interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military, reinforcing decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Taylor Gray, U.S. Army Pacific Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|03.17.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.23.2025 05:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956197
|VIRIN:
|250317-A-YX677-5348
|Filename:
|DOD_110878733
|Length:
|00:02:01
|Location:
|PH
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Field Artillery PMCS Combined Training BRoll, by SPC Taylor Gray, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.