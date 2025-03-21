The 563rd Rescue Group performs a combat search and rescue demonstration during the Thunder and Lightning Over Arizona Air Show at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, March 22, 2025. The 355th Wing is the largest rescue dedicated base in the Air Force. (U.S. Air Force video by Staff Sgt. Abbey Rieves)
|Date Taken:
|03.22.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.22.2025 19:44
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956194
|VIRIN:
|250322-F-DX569-4542
|Filename:
|DOD_110878653
|Length:
|00:02:47
|Location:
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, CSAR demo at DM’s Air Show 2025, by SSgt Abbey Rieves, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.