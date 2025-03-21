Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Salaknib 25 | U.S. Army Engineers Road Improvement Project

    FORT MAGSAYSAY, PHILIPPINES

    03.16.2025

    Video by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore 

    8th Theater Sustainment Command

    U.S. Army Soldiers with the 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and 65th Engineer Battalion, 25th Infantry Division worked on a road enhancement project in support of Salaknib 2025, at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, on 17 March 2025. This project will improve safety and accessibility for locals and service members in the area during future Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable exercises. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army b-roll package by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2025
    Date Posted: 03.23.2025 05:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956185
    VIRIN: 250317-A-PR546-2297
    Filename: DOD_110878344
    Length: 00:03:03
    Location: FORT MAGSAYSAY, PH

    USARPAC
    INDOPACOM
    Salaknib
    FreeandOpenIndoPacfic
    Salaknib25

