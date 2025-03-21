Salaknib 25 | U.S. Army Engineers Road Improvement Project

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Soldiers with the 84th Engineer Battalion, 130th Engineer Brigade, 8th Theater Sustainment Command, and 65th Engineer Battalion, 25th Infantry Division worked on a road enhancement project in support of Salaknib 2025, at Fort Magsaysay, Philippines, on 17 March 2025. This project will improve safety and accessibility for locals and service members in the area during future Pacific Multinational Readiness Center-Exportable exercises. Salaknib 2025 is an annual exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. Military designed to strengthen bilateral interoperability, capabilities, trust, and cooperation built over decades of shared experiences. (U.S. Army b-roll package by Staff Sgt. Tristan Moore)