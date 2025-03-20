B-Roll: Valiant Mark 25: Bilateral Weapons Exchange

U.S. Marines with 1st Battalion, 5th Marine Regiment, 1st Marine Division, attached to Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, alongside Singapore Guardsmen with 7th Singapore Infantry Brigade, conduct a Bilateral weapons exchange during Valiant Mark 25 on Bedok Camp, Singapore, March 18, 2025. Valiant Mark is an annual, bilateral training exercise designed to enhance interoperability, build mutual defense capabilities, and strengthen military-to-military relationships between the U.S. Marine Corps and Singapore Armed Forces. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I MEF executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF stand-in presence west of the international date line. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Sgt. Shaina Jupiter)
