    Transfer of Knowledge - Cobra Gold 25

    SATTAHIP, THAILAND

    03.05.2025

    Video by Cpl. Tyler Wilson 

    Marine Rotational Force - Southeast Asia

    Service members with the Royal Thai Marine Corps and U.S. Marines with Marine Rotational Force-Southeast Asia, conduct Exercise Cobra Gold 2025 on Royal Thai Marine Corps Base Camp Jessada, Sattahip, Thailand, Feb. 25- March 7, 2025. Cobra Gold is the largest joint and combined exercise in mainland Asia, held annually in Thailand, showcasing the U.S. commitment to the region by building interoperability, multilateral cooperative arrangements, and advancing common interests through our commitment to Allies and partners in ensuring a free and open Indo-Pacific. MRF-SEA is a rotational unit derived from elements of I MEF executing a U.S. Marine Corps Forces, Pacific operational model that involves training events and exchanges with partner military subject matter experts, promotes security goals with allied and partner nations, and ensures a persistent I MEF stand-in presence west of the i nternational date line. (U.S. Marine Corps photos by Cpl. Tyler Wilson) 

    Date Taken: 03.05.2025
    Date Posted: 03.22.2025 01:59
    Location: SATTAHIP, TH

    This work, Transfer of Knowledge - Cobra Gold 25, by Cpl Tyler Wilson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Cobra Gold
    USMarines
    FriendsPartnersAllies
    RoyalThaiArmedForces
    FreeAndOpenIndoPacific
    MRFSEA

