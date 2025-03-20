Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard conducts medical transport for man from U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll

    KAPOLEI, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.20.2025

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point disembarks a patient at the air station in Kapolei, Hawaii, March 20, 2025. Emergency medical services personnel transferred the ailing man to the Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu in reportedly stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)

    Date Taken: 03.20.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 22:08
    Category: B-Roll
    TAGS

    USCG
    HC-130
    Air Station Barbers Point
    Coast Guard
    Hawaii

