Coast Guard conducts medical transport for man from U.S. Army Garrison Kwajalein Atoll

An HC-130 Hercules airplane crew assigned to Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point disembarks a patient at the air station in Kapolei, Hawaii, March 20, 2025. Emergency medical services personnel transferred the ailing man to the Queen's Medical Center in Honolulu in reportedly stable condition. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyler Robertson)
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2025 22:08
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956177
|VIRIN:
|250320-G-OX937-1011
|Filename:
|DOD_110878126
|Length:
|00:01:40
|Location:
|KAPOLEI, HAWAII, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
