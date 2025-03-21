Gary Sinise performs with the Lt. Dan Band at the Invincible Spirit Festival at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 21, 2025. Hosted by the Gary Sinise Foundation, the Invincible Spirit Festival honors first responders, military members, veterans and their families by providing free food and entertainment.
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2025 18:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|956171
|VIRIN:
|250321-O-NB001-6297
|Filename:
|DOD_110877952
|Length:
|00:01:43
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Invincible Spirit Festival HEB Food Services 4k 60p B-roll, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.