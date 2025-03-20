Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Invincible Spirit Festival HEB Food Services 4k 60p B

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2025

    Video by James Camillocci 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    Gary Sinise performs with the Lt. Dan Band at the Invincible Spirit Festival at Brooke Army Medical Center, Joint Base San Antonio – Fort Sam Houston, Texas, March 21, 2025. Hosted by the Gary Sinise Foundation, the Invincible Spirit Festival honors first responders, military members, veterans and their families by providing free food and entertainment.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 18:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956171
    VIRIN: 250321-O-NB001-6297
    Filename: DOD_110877952
    Length: 00:01:43
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Invincible Spirit Festival HEB Food Services 4k 60p B, by James Camillocci, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download