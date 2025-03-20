Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st ANGLICO Basic Course

    CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    03.21.2025

    Video by Cpl. Brandon Marrero 

    I MEF Information Group

    U.S. Marines assigned to 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in ANGLICO Basic Course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 3-14, 2025. 1st ANGLICO specializes in combined arms, fire support, and communications capabilities in order to partner and enable any assigned unit across the range of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video edited by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 21:10
    Location: CAMP PENDLETON, CALIFORNIA, US

    USMC
    Marines
    1st ANGLICO
    ANGLICO Basic Course
    I MIG
    USMCNews

