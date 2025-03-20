1st ANGLICO Basic Course

U.S. Marines assigned to 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in ANGLICO Basic Course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 3-14, 2025. 1st ANGLICO specializes in combined arms, fire support, and communications capabilities in order to partner and enable any assigned unit across the range of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video edited by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)
