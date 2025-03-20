1st ANGLICO Basic Course

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines assigned to 1st Air Naval Gunfire Liaison Company, I Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group, participate in ANGLICO Basic Course at Marine Corps Base Camp Pendleton, California, March 3-14, 2025. 1st ANGLICO specializes in combined arms, fire support, and communications capabilities in order to partner and enable any assigned unit across the range of military operations. (U.S. Marine Corps video edited by Cpl. Brandon Marrero)