We closed out the 2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials with a look back at the event, highlighting the power of adaptive sports in recovery.
|Date Taken:
|03.20.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2025 16:05
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|956156
|VIRIN:
|250320-O-OR487-1765
|PIN:
|250320-A
|Filename:
|DOD_110877614
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|SAN ANTONIO, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 2025 Air Force & Marine Corps Trials: A Look Back, by Shawn Sprayberry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.