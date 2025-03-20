QUART 25.2: U.S. Marines and Sailors conduct iterative amphibious training

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines and Sailors with I Marine Expeditionary Force and U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to amphibious transport dock ship USS Somerset (LPD 25) participate in Quarterly Underway Amphibious Readiness Training 25.2 while underway in the Pacific Ocean from March 3-14, 2025. QUART is a joint training exercise designed to develop and sustain essential amphibious readiness skills for effective operations in maritime environments while reinforcing the Navy-Marine Corps partnership. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Aimee Jordan)