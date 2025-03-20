Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Minute with the Commander - USS Gravely

    UNITED STATES

    03.21.2025

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Evan Thompson  

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, United States Fleet Forces, speaks about USS Gravely and the capabilities of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers, and what they add to the current mission at the U.S. Southern border. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Evan Thompson/Released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.21.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 15:35
    Length: 00:01:38
    Location: US

