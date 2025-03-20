Adm. Daryl Caudle, commander, United States Fleet Forces, speaks about USS Gravely and the capabilities of the Arleigh Burke-class guided missile destroyers, and what they add to the current mission at the U.S. Southern border. (U.S. Navy video by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Evan Thompson/Released)
|Date Taken:
|03.21.2025
|Date Posted:
|03.21.2025 15:35
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|956151
|VIRIN:
|250321-N-AV754-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110877564
|Length:
|00:01:38
|Location:
|US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Minute with the Commander - USS Gravely, by CPO Evan Thompson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.