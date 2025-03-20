Great Texas Freedom Fest video PSA #3

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The Great Texas Freedom Fest is the upcoming Joint Base San Antonio-Fort Sam Houston open house, which is free for all to attend. Community members will have the opportunity to explore JBSA-Fort Sam Houston’s premier military installation at the Great Texas Freedom Fest from 3 to 9:30 p.m. on April 12, 2025. Those who plan on attending should enter JBSA-Fort Sam Houston through Harry Wurzbach Road. The theme is “United in Service,” and the open house will include science, technology, engineering, and math, or STEM, interactive displays, fitness programs and competitions, military demos, as well as music performances from the Air Force’s “Band of the West,” the 323rd Army Band “Fort Sam’s Own” and the “Spazmatics.” There will also be fireworks and multiple flyovers. Visitors should keep in mind that weapons of any kind, outside food and drinks, and coolers are prohibited, and all bags will be searched. Please leave pets at home, with the exception of service animals. However, lawn chairs and hearing protection are welcome and encouraged. (U.S. Air Force video by Alexander Zolton Goad)