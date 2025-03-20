LTG (Retired) Robert S. Ferrell - C5ISR Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Inductee

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Lieutenant General (Retired) Robert S. Ferrell served as the Army Chief Information Officer/G-6 from December 2013 until his retirement in March 2017, culminating his 39 years as an Army communicator. As the CIO, he oversaw the Army’s $10 billion IT investments, managed enterprise IT architecture, established and enforced IT policies, and directed delivery of operational Command, Control, Communications, Computers or C4 IT capabilities to support warfighters and business users. As the G-6, he advised the Chief of Staff of the Army on the network, communications, signal operations, information security, force structure and equipping. Lieutenant General Ferrell was the first African-American to serve as the Army CIO/G-6. Immediately prior to that assignment, then Major General Ferrell served as the Commanding General of the U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command (CECOM), and Senior Commander of Aberdeen Proving Ground, MD. During his tenure, his focus and priorities included providing support to Soldiers; taking care of people; partnering with the community; and positioning CECOM for an era of declining resources; all of which were achieved. Lieutenant General Ferrell’s notable awards include two awards of the Defense Superior Service Medal; three of the Legion of Merit; the Bronze Star Medal; and many more. He received the Silver Order of Mercury Award in 2014 from the Aberdeen Signal Corps Regimental Association, the Signal Corps Association’s highest award. In 2018 he was inducted into the Army ROTC Hall of Fame.