    Enlistment at NASCAR

    NEVADA, UNITED STATES

    03.16.2025

    Video by Senior Airman Josey Blades 

    Nellis Air Force Base

    U.S. Air Force Airmen and Delayed Entry Program recruits participate in an enlistment ceremony and the National Anthem ceremonies before the NASCAR race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Las Vegas, Nevada, March 16, 2025. The U.S. Air Force has been a regular sponsor in at least one Cup Series race each season since 2000. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Josey Blades)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.16.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 14:41
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 956135
    VIRIN: 250316-F-YO028-1383
    PIN: 955591
    Filename: DOD_110877392
    Length: 00:04:57
    Location: NEVADA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Enlistment at NASCAR, by SrA Josey Blades, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

