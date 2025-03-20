Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Mr. Charles E. Christianson - C5ISR Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Inductee

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2022

    Video by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    Mr. Charles E. Christianson’s enduring 50-year career contributed to the development and fielding of more than 100,000 products which pervade the entirety of the Department of Defense and its allies. His technical knowledge is second to none, especially in the area of Radar and Signals Intelligence systems. His work during Operation Desert Shield/Storm as well as during the Counter Terrorism/Counter Insurgency operations in Iraq, Afghanistan, and other locations world-wide saved the lives and enhanced the effectiveness of U.S. and coalition warfighters. As the Lead Systems Engineer for the PEO-Intelligence, Electronic Warfare and Sensors (PEO IEW&S) during 9/11 and initial stages of Operations Iraqi and Enduring Freedom, Mr. Christianson was instrumental in answering the challenge of delivering numerous ISR systems designed to meet the stringent and complex requirements of the COIN threats Soldiers were being faced with in both Iraq and Afghanistan. Mr. Christianson used his extensive knowledge and experience to advance the development and fielding of some of the most critically needed equipment supporting Task Force Observe, Detect, Identify, and Reconnaissance, Surveillance and Target Acquisition mission profiles. He provided direct support to the Combat Capabilities Development Command (DEVCOM) leadership on the development and utilization of the Test Bed and help support Department of the Army leadership as well as numerous COCOM commanders to develop multi domain operations technologies/materiel enabling doctrine and operating concepts for the 21st century warfighter.

