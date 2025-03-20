Laulima Navy Spotlight: Stewarding the Environment

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Service is import to Andrew Hunt, executive officer at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Hawaii. It’s what drew him to the Navy and has played an important role in his 24-year career. Hunt is among the many Navy personnel who regularly volunteer to help their neighbors, support non-profit organizations and steward the environment. His community service is being highlighted as part of Laulima Navy, an initiative launched in October 2024 to celebrate the Navy’s upcoming 250th birthday. Laulima is a Hawaiian value that means “many hands working together” and serves as the foundation of Laulima Navy. “When we get together as a group and really serve together, it really changes us and it can bring us together,” Hunt says. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)