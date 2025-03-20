Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Laulima Navy Spotlight: Stewarding the Environment

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    03.19.2025

    Video by Melvin J Gonzalvo        

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    Service is import to Andrew Hunt, executive officer at Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command, Hawaii. It’s what drew him to the Navy and has played an important role in his 24-year career. Hunt is among the many Navy personnel who regularly volunteer to help their neighbors, support non-profit organizations and steward the environment. His community service is being highlighted as part of Laulima Navy, an initiative launched in October 2024 to celebrate the Navy’s upcoming 250th birthday. Laulima is a Hawaiian value that means “many hands working together” and serves as the foundation of Laulima Navy. “When we get together as a group and really serve together, it really changes us and it can bring us together,” Hunt says. (U.S. Navy video by Melvin J. Gonzalvo)

    Date Taken: 03.19.2025
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 12:59
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 956124
    VIRIN: 250319-N-KN989-1001
    Filename: DOD_110877171
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    CNRH
    JBPHH
    Hawaii
    Andrew Hunt
    Melvin J. Gonzalvo
    Laulima

