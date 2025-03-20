LTG (Retired) Steven W. Boutelle - C5ISR Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Inductee

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During Lieutenant General (Retired) Steven W. Boutelle’s 38-year Army career, he provided outstanding leadership at all levels from battalion communications officer through Chief Information Officer/G6 of the U.S. Army. He was a prodigious change agent while at Fort Monmouth, NJ for most of the 1990s, transforming the tactical Army to a digitized force and building teams of C5ISR professionals, who continued his initiatives throughout the C5ISR domains. He served as “Trail Boss” in the Central Technical Support Facility at Fort Hood, TX with responsibility for leading a non-stop operation to integrate and test the 72 digital systems participating in Task Force XXI experiments to validate concepts for “Digitizing the Army.” After selection for Brigadier General in 1997, Boutelle served as Program Executive Officer, Command, Control and Communications Systems (PEO C3S) with responsibility for development, acquisition, and fielding of C3 systems for tactical forces for four years. He accelerated introduction of then-current technology into his portfolio of programs and continued to make ever-lasting progress in digitizing the force. Most notable were his capstone contributions as the longest serving Army CIO/G6 from July 2003 to July 2007. His brilliant leadership during a period of two concurrent wars ensured rapid delivery of solutions to meet warfighters’ needs. He was the catalyst for modernizing the Army’s information technology and network infrastructure worldwide. His military decorations include two awards of the Distinguished Service Medal, two awards of the Legion of Merit, and numerous additional medals.