Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    LTG (Retired) Steven W. Boutelle - C5ISR Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Inductee

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MARYLAND, UNITED STATES

    06.21.2022

    Video by Sean Kief 

    U.S. Army Communications-Electronics Command

    During Lieutenant General (Retired) Steven W. Boutelle’s 38-year Army career, he provided outstanding leadership at all levels from battalion communications officer through Chief Information Officer/G6 of the U.S. Army. He was a prodigious change agent while at Fort Monmouth, NJ for most of the 1990s, transforming the tactical Army to a digitized force and building teams of C5ISR professionals, who continued his initiatives throughout the C5ISR domains. He served as “Trail Boss” in the Central Technical Support Facility at Fort Hood, TX with responsibility for leading a non-stop operation to integrate and test the 72 digital systems participating in Task Force XXI experiments to validate concepts for “Digitizing the Army.” After selection for Brigadier General in 1997, Boutelle served as Program Executive Officer, Command, Control and Communications Systems (PEO C3S) with responsibility for development, acquisition, and fielding of C3 systems for tactical forces for four years. He accelerated introduction of then-current technology into his portfolio of programs and continued to make ever-lasting progress in digitizing the force. Most notable were his capstone contributions as the longest serving Army CIO/G6 from July 2003 to July 2007. His brilliant leadership during a period of two concurrent wars ensured rapid delivery of solutions to meet warfighters’ needs. He was the catalyst for modernizing the Army’s information technology and network infrastructure worldwide. His military decorations include two awards of the Distinguished Service Medal, two awards of the Legion of Merit, and numerous additional medals.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 06.21.2022
    Date Posted: 03.21.2025 14:31
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 956119
    VIRIN: 220621-A-EZ484-2717
    PIN: 001
    Filename: DOD_110877158
    Length: 00:06:47
    Location: MARYLAND, US
    Hometown: ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, MARYLAND, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, LTG (Retired) Steven W. Boutelle - C5ISR Hall of Fame Class of 2022 Inductee, by Sean Kief, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    AMC
    Army
    CECOM
    APG
    C5ISR Hall of Fame

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download